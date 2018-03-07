Home Kentucky Webster Co. Community Sends off Girls Basketball Team to State March 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Sports

Webster County High School and community members filled the school’s gym Wednesday morning to send off the Lady Trojans to the state tournament.

Webster will face Boyd County in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT. at BB&T Arena.

The pep rally was filled with students, parents, and as one local put it “half of Webster County.” Following the rally, the team was escorted out of the county by police as they headed to Northern Kentucky.



