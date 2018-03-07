Webster County Celebrates Basketball Achievement

The Webster County High School girls basketball team is getting their chance at a state title. The Lady Trojans were given a big send off early this morning.

The team is in the sweet 16 round of the Kentucky State Championship for the first time in several years.

Everyone in the school and even members of the community stopped by the Webster County High School gym to wish the girls luck.

Jessica Wanders said, “It’s been the first time in 20 years and actually some of the people that went on that last team work in this school and it’s just, it’s an honor to follow in their footsteps actually.”

After the rally the team was escorted out of Webster County by sheriff’s deputies. The Lady Trojans play tomorrow at 5:30 against Boyd County at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

If they advance, they will play again Friday night in the quarter finals.

