Webster County Board Of Education Names Temporary Superintendent

Georgiann McCord has been hired as interim superintendent by the Webster County Board Of Education.

After holding the position of superintendent for 4 years, Dr. Rachel Yarbrough announced she would be stepping down. McCord will step into office the same day Dr. Yarbrough leaves.

The agreement, signed Monday night, states that the term will go for five months from the July 1st start date, or until the board hires a permanent superintendent. The contract can be extended by the board, if McCord accepts the additional time.

“It’s great we have someone in the county who can continue the work that we’ve started. You have some big shoes to fill.”,

said board chairman Mickey Dunbar.

Dr. Yarbrough echoed that sentiment, saying that McCord is an ideal choice due to being a product of Webster County Education.

McCord was named deputy superintendent four years ago after Dr. Yarbrough assumed the role of superintendent.

