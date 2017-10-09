Home Kentucky Webster Co. Teacher Accused Of Having Child Porn Now Faces Drug Charges October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Webster County teacher accused of having child pornography on her phone is facing drug charges. Lucia Jenkins is charged with 11 counts of complicity to traffic a controlled substance.

Following a Kentucky State Police investigation, Jenkins already faced four counts of Possessing or viewing matter portraying sexual performance of a minor.

Our media partners at The Journal Enterprise report Jenkins is the Webster County Democratic Party Chairman.

There’s no word yet on her status in that position.

