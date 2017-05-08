Webster Co. Historical Marker Unveiled at Courthouse

A historical marker was unveiled in Dixon to honor the importance of the Webster County Courthouse. The courthouse has been around for over half of the town’s existence, and was a Works Progress Administration Project during the Great Depression.

There were several speakers on hand, including Senator Dorsey Ridley and State Rep. Jim Gooch. Both lawmakers shared some of their personal stories related to the history of the courthouse.

Webster County Executive Judge Steve Henry said the courthouse is the county’s signature building.

Judge Henry said, “Lawrence Casner, who was a county resident, was actually able to design his own county’s courthouse and he also designed some others. So it’s a big day for Webster County and we’re thankful for such a huge turnout. And we’ll have this marker for future generations to read and know about the courthouse.”

Casner’s wife, Armita also had a part in the design, by creating the sculptured faces that decorate the walls of the courthouse.

