Webster Co. Escapee Found at the Henderson Walmart

A man serving time in the Webster County work release program is back in custody after missing for more than a week. On Friday, April 14th around 11:45 a.m. Jack Phillips escaped while on work release at the Webster County Animal Shelter.

Henderson Police arrested Phillips at the Henderson Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Phillips is serving time in the Webster County Jail for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia and traffic offenses out of Grant County.

He also has several other drug related convictions and traffic offenses out of Mason County.

Phillips is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

