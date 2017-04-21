Home Kentucky Webster Co. Couple Arrested for Allegedly Using Fake Bills April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Webster County couple is behind bars after allegedly using fake bills in Hopkinsville. Authorities say 24-year-old Matthew Arthur and 31-year-old Heather Brown

used fake $20 bills to pay for their food at Hardee’s. Hardee’s employees called dispatch to let them know about the incident. Police tracked the two down at an Arby’s down the road, and searched their car.

In addition to finding several fake bills, they found a small baggie of marijuana and a black bag with several bottles of steroids. Officers say Arthur told them the steroids and marijuana were his.

Matthew Arthur is charged with theft by deception – include cold checks under $500, forgery, and trafficking a controlled substance. Heather Brown is charged with drug paraphernalia, theft by deception – include cold checks under $500 and forgery.

