WebstaurantStore to Provide 30 Jobs in Hopkins Co. September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

It’s a plan that could add 30 new jobs in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Economic Development Corporation says the WebstaurantStore, Incorporated is expanding operations in the former Goodyear Building.

The plan is to make major renovations to the 195,000 sq. ft. facility but there’s no timetable for when that might happen. The move will add as many as 30 jobs once the work is finished.

The WebstaruantStore is one of the largest food service equipment providers in the country.

