Website Provides Transparency in Kentucky Opioid Lawsuit September 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear is encouraging residents to keep up with updates on the lawsuit filed against opioid manufactures and distributors.

In an effort to combat the drug epidemic in Kentucky, Attorney General Beshear is suing seven opioid manufactures and distributors that have fueled and profited from the state’s opioid crisis.

“No amount of money will ever bring back the loved ones lost, or fully remove the damage many of our communities have suffered, but we are working hard every day to make those who created the mess clean it up,” Beshear said. “This website will allow Kentuckians to stay engaged every step of the way in our fight to hold big pharma accountable for those who have suffered at their hands.”

Since taking office, Beshear has been working to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors, rogue doctors and drug traffickers accountable, and implement workable solutions to help slow the rate of addiction.

Beshear’s office has successfully returned three cases, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, from federal court to the respective local circuit court in Floyd, Franklin and Jefferson counties.

Preventing opioids from getting to the hands of those that may abuse them drove Beshear to launch the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program. The program is the state’s first initiative to allow Kentuckians to safely dispose of opioid medications at home. Beshear said it has the potential to dispose of more than 2.2 million unused opioids and can help to reduce the nearly 80 percent of heroin users who begin their addiction with prescription drugs.

Individuals wanting to stay updated on the lawsuit can click here.

