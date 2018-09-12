Website Launched To Help Crime Victims

Vanderburgh County Crime Victim Resources is a new website that creates an online resource for victims of crime across Vanderburgh County. The idea is to give people a place to go to get help from some resources. It was a team effort between the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, the County Prosecutor, Evansville Police, and EXTEND GROUP.

“It’s going to give victims knowledge and confidence, and so that’s going to help them want to come forward and ask for help and the more people that we have come forward and ask for help obviously the more help we can provide,” says Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

Officials say help is already available for crime victims, but this website will bring them all together.

“There’s various resources. What this does is it kind of pulls all of those resources together under one umbrella and that’s what I like about it because there are so many groups out there, but you have to go into each individual group to find answers where here you go to one website, and it gives you about 12 to 15 agencies that do different work for victims,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding.

The website helps victims who are navigating through the criminal justice system, needing support, or needing emergency assistance. It also helps link people to support groups, organizations, counseling, and even shelters.

“It’s a very difficult process going through the criminal justice system and like I said earlier, it’s not built around victims, it’s built around the rights of defendants,” says Hermann.

Click here if you or a loved one is a victim of a crime and needs assistance.

