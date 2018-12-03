Web.com Tour Moves Final Stop To Victoria National

For seven years now, Victoria National Golf Course in Newburgh has been making a name among Web.com Tour players. The PGA Tour’s minor leaguers say the course at Victoria National is one of the toughest they come across annually.

The reputation among players and a strong sponsor in United Leasing & Finance made Victoria National an appealing choice for the Web.com tour’s final stop.

The PGA Tour, Dormie Network (the group that owns Victoria National), and the Golf Gives Back board came to an agreement to do away with the 7 year old United Leasing & Finance Championship for the newly named Web.com Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The initial agreement is for Victoria National to host the tournament for ten years, starting in 2019. The tour championship at Victoria National is set for August 30th to September 2nd in 2019.

The new tour championship weekend and Victoria National will be the coronation of a three week final tournament. It promises to have some of the most exciting golf across the world.

It won’t be all Web.com tour pros, some from the PGA Tour will be in the mix. 75 players who don’t qualify for the PGA’s tour ending FedEx Cup will compete for the $1,000,000 dollar purse handed out to the winner of the Web.com Tour Championship.

At the end of the four-day championship, PGA Tour cards will be given out to those who qualify for the big show the next season. It’s a moment that culminates lifelong dreams for players young and old.

The last three holes will provide plenty of drama as the golf world looks on to see who will become a tour regular in the coming year. The tournament directors have this in mind, so, instead of a traditional Thursday to Sunday tournament, this one runs from Friday to Monday. This way all of the noise from the PGA tour can give way to the next generation of stars.

During the announcement ceremony, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke of the importance of this event to the local economy. It should result in a 11.6 million dollar boost for the economy annually. It also gives another layer of clout to a region that’s starting to become a major player in sports tourism.

With big dollars comes a big heart. Victoria National’s ‘Golf Gives Back’ board has raised 1.6 million dollars for 44 charities during the time of the United Leasing & Finance Championship. With increased attention, that number is only expected to rise during the next decade plus.

