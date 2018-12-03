44News | Evansville, IN

Web.com Tour Championship to Play at Victoria National

Web.com Tour Championship to Play at Victoria National

December 3rd, 2018 Sports

Facebook Twitter

One of the biggest professional golf tournaments will play in the Tri-state for years to come.

Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh will host the Web.com Championship for at least the next 10 years.

The tournament is the season-ending event on the tour, and is the last chance for players to secure a spot on the PGA Tour for the following season. It also features a $1 million purse.

The tournament is set for August 30-September 2 with the final round playing on Labor Day.

The United Leasing & Finance Championship will also play at Victoria National in the spring.

44News reporter Jeff Goldberg will have more details on this story tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

JoJo Gentry

Sports Director for 44News

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.