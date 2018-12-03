Home Sports Web.com Tour Championship to Play at Victoria National December 3rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Sports

One of the biggest professional golf tournaments will play in the Tri-state for years to come.

Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh will host the Web.com Championship for at least the next 10 years.

The tournament is the season-ending event on the tour, and is the last chance for players to secure a spot on the PGA Tour for the following season. It also features a $1 million purse.

The tournament is set for August 30-September 2 with the final round playing on Labor Day.

The United Leasing & Finance Championship will also play at Victoria National in the spring.

44News reporter Jeff Goldberg will have more details on this story tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

