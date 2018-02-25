Weather Update

Multiple tornadoes & swaths of damaging winds occurred yesterday-lastnight from southeastern Oklahoma to central Kentucky to as far north as southwestern Indiana & northeastern Kentucky. The death toll stands at two, including one death in Logan County, Kentucky when an apparent tornado destroyed a home.

Here, the widespread, consistent significant rainfall all of yesterday help to reinforce the warm front’s position on the very far southern fringe/just south of the Tri-State keeping the worst of the severe weather barely south of the area. Without the rainfall, it would have been easier to get the warm front north & thus bring more severe weather to the Tri-State. Currently, the only report of storm damage is in the Owensville area where trees & limbs were reportedly downed by +60 mph gust as the line of storms passed.

By keeping the best low-level shear along the warm front & warmth of 65-70 just south of the Tri-State, much of the t’storm action was a bit elevated (given 50s to 60), keeping the threat of winds/tornadoes getting to the surface lower.

Flooding was widespread, however. Multiple water rescues occurred last night & several roads were closed. Rainfall totals of 3 to +9″ have occurred since Tuesday night.

Today will be better with clouds/some sun (more sun northwestern areas) & highs generally in the 50s.

