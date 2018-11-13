Home Kentucky Weather Shelter for White Flag Event Available in Owensboro November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro is offering shelter from the cold weather to those in need.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office’s forecast, tonight will be the only night currently expected to reach White Flag criteria through at least Monday, November 19, 2018.

White Flag signifies the opening of a nighttime warming shelter for those seeking shelter for the night. White Flag is declared when the temperature and/or wind chill is 15°F or below during the hours of 7:00PM to 8:00AM.

The shelter, located at 1001 W 7th Street, says those seeking shelter have a few choices:

Come to Daniel Pitino Shelter (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY) at 5:30 p.m. this evening to enjoy dinner, and then if bed space is unavailable at local shelters, go to St. Benedict’s at 7 p.m. for a warm night’s rest.

You may show up on your own at St. Benedict’s any time after 7 p.m. tonight and before 8 a.m. tomorrow

Daviess County Emergency Management and the Homeless Council of Ohio Valley (HCOV) coordinate White Flag events with support from the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, and participating shelters within Daviess County, KY.

