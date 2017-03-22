Home Indiana Weather Preparedness Week Reminds Hoosiers About Insurance March 22nd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

With it being Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, it is important to remember to be prepared for all types of weather conditions.

A big part of this is ensuring you are covered by insurance for all types of damage possibilities.

Insurance agents say this is the perfect time for looking over your policy and that the most common mistakes people make is thinking one policy covers all disasters.

It is important to make sure you know the difference between wind, tornado, and flood insurance.

