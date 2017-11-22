Home Indiana Weather Officials Say EF 1 Tornado Hit Spencer County November 22nd, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

The National Weather Service says an EF 1 tornado caused damage in Spencer County, Indiana. The twister hit just north of Reo Saturday. Officials say the tornado had winds of 90 miles per hour, it was about 400 yards wide, and it was on the ground for about 2-and-a-half miles.

Most of the damage was around County Road 200 North. A few trees were uprooted and some shingles were blown off roofs, but no homes received what officials call major damage, and no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.



