Weather Officials Communicate About Communications

National Weather Service members, emergency management officials, and local media outlets are coming together for a “post-game” discussion on recent severe weather events.

All three groups discussing how well information was distributed to the public about the late April/early May flash flooding situation across the tri-state.

NWS officials said to make sure everyone is safe, emergency management, media members, and National Weather Service members need to get information like storm reports and severe weather warnings to the public as quickly as possible.

While they say all three parties are great at communicating with the public, all three entities need to be better about communicating with each other.

These meetings help officials determine what to work on and what they did well during severe weather.

Vanderburgh County Emergency Management officials discussed changing their policy on when strom sirens are used.

Right now, they are used when a warning is first issued then again 10 minutes later.

Officials said it would be better not to wait the 10 minutes so the public continues to heed their warnings.

