Home Indiana Weather may be to Blame for High Electric Bills February 8th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

While it’s not as cold this year as it was last year, temperatures may still be to blame. That’s because we haven’t had a consistent cold or warm period.

And while it’s been relatively warm this winter people are saying their electric bills are outrageously high this year.

One cause can be fluctuating temperatures, they can place different amounts of stress on your home, making it harder to maintain a steady temperature.

This winter Duke Energy’s spokesperson says those fluctuations have occurred essentially on a weekly basis.

“When you compare December 2015 to December 2016 the average residential household used 11 percent more energy than they did year over year,” said Lew Middleton of Duke Energy.

Experts say you should keep a close eye on your electric bill, that way you know exactly how much energy you’re using and companies have programs to help you become more energy efficient.

And, when it’s cold outside experts recommend trying to keep your thermostat set no higher than 69 degrees.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments