Up and Down Weather Helping to Fuel Sickness

It’s been a wild winter so far across the Tri-State, we have had bouts of snow, extended periods of cold and big temperature swings.

Despite this roller coaster weather, a few things remain constant, viruses and the flu. Many of us are not just tired of the cold weather but tired of the coughing, sneezing and flu-like symptoms going around.

We reached out to Doctor William R. Smith of Deaconess Hospital to learn more about whether the temperature swings back and forth play a role in making us sick.

Smith said, “Changes in cold weather, our mucus membranes are more dry, the air is less humid and that allows viruses to stay alive longer on surfaces and is able to make us sicker quicker.”

Doctor Smith went on to say this has been a bad year for flu and other viruses across the Tri-State.

“Had a lot more cases of influenza this year compared to last year, and just general colds, more bronchitis patients are coming they’re staying sicker longer it seems this year compared to last year.”

Just like various weather patterns, viruses have seasonal patterns that plague us each and every year.

“Seasonal patterns for different types of viruses as well, for cold viruses there is a summer-type pattern, there is a winter type pattern, and we know the flu season which is very active right now is during the winter time as well.”

While we can’t control the weather, we can control how to fight off and prevent these viruses from striking.

“Hand washing, hand sanitizing, how we cough, so cough into your elbow, using Kleenex is very important, hand sanitizers, you know staying away from other sick people if you have chronic illness.”

