Wind, Snow, Sleet, Flooding, Record Cold, 75-80, Severe Weather……

Nice today, tonight & much of tomorrow (57 tomorrow), but big changes will arrive tomorrow evening. Arctic front will pass with gusty north winds, followed by crashing temperatures to 30 & rain to sleet to snow in a short period of time.

The duration of the snow may not be longer than 4 hours, but it may come down heavily in the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. time frame.

At this point, National Weather Service Paducah has Winter Storm Watch up for up to 4″.

Looking at latest data, much of the area will receive 1-2″. The lowest amounts of less than 1″ will tend to be in our southern counties. We will continue to monitor for changes to this forecast to see if the higher +2″ accumulations set up farther west into our area.

Accumulation will tend to be on grass & elevated surfaces. Strong north winds will plaster the heavy, wet, gloppy snow to the north sides of poles, signs, trees, buildings & cars.

With clearing after the snow, near/record cold lows of 23-27 are possible by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will run just 39-45 despite sunshine.

After 20s Sunday morning, warm front will working northward bringing late-day rain with sleet & some snow in the northern/northwestern areas for a bit (brief minor accumulation). Temperatures will rise with rain, few t’storms & fog Sunday night. We may see highs of 51-68 (northwest to southeast) Monday morning with rain & t’storms, then fall all day as the rain ends. 1-2″ of rainfall is possible.

After cooler Tuesday with highs 46-54 & 58-66 Wednesday…………. 75-80 will suddenly overspread the area by Thursday, but the threat of severe weather also looks to return!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments