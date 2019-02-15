Weather Conditions Forces Henderson Co. Schools to Close Early

Weather Conditions Forces Henderson Co. Schools to Close Early

February 15th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Henderson County Schools are closing early Friday due to winter weather heading to the area.

Students will be released at 12 p.m., elementary schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m. and secondary schools will be closing at 1:25 p.m.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.