Weather Conditions Forces Henderson Co. Schools to Close Early

Henderson County Schools are closing early Friday due to winter weather heading to the area.
Students will be released at 12 p.m., elementary schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m. and secondary schools will be closing at 1:25 p.m.
February 15th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Henderson County, Kentucky
Henderson County Schools are closing early Friday due to winter weather heading to the area.
Students will be released at 12 p.m., elementary schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m. and secondary schools will be closing at 1:25 p.m.