Evansville, Indiana
December 1st, 2018
The Weather Can't Stop These Shoppers From Enjoying Downtown Christmas

The weather didn’t drive everyone away from Downtown today.

The rain tried to be a Grinch but shoppers in the area still had the chance to visit with their favorite Christmas Characters. People still gathered for pictures with Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. Downtown Christmas is in it’s 4th year hosted by the Evansville Economic Improvement District. Those walking along Main Street had the chance to take a pedicab ride around the area.

The even was an added attraction to those visiting the Downtown area. Joshua Armstrong, the Economic Improvement District Director, explained, “It just adds a little something extra to just, huh, you know, maybe you’re out doing some Christmas shopping, or going to lunch or going to a ball game when suddenly there’s Santa riding around in a pedicab. You get to interact with Santa so it adds a little something extra.”

Armstrong added that some events like the carriage rides were cancelled because of safety concerns. However, that didn’t dampen the Christmas Spirit. Armstrong credits the growth of the event due to the number of businesses opening up in the Downtown area over the last four years.

