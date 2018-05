Home Kentucky Weapons and Drugs Seized from Owensboro Man’s Home May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Timothy Simone was arrested at his home in Owensboro yesterday.

Kentucky State Police seized a large amount of packaged marijuana, methamphetamine, hallucinogen mushrooms, processing equipment, and guns from his house.

He is being charge with multiple felonies.

No other information is available at this time.

