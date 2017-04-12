We Let the Dawgs Out!

You may have seen “The Hot Dog Guy” around town, and I LOVE his selfies, Kent Greathouse of River City Dawgs stopped by for a Live Taste Test!

I’ve featured him on my YouTube Channel, and he absolutely blew my mind…with a HOT DOG!

Kent does a great job of letting fans know where he is every day, by posting his location in Evansville Food Trucks.

Today we’re trying two of his gourmet hot dogs.

First up is the Chicago Style Dawg with peppers, pickle, tomato, relish, and onion on a poppy seed bun. (So like EVERYTHING is on this dog.)

What did the Tasters think?





Something you may not know, Kent and wife Jennifer volunteer their time at “Kairos Outside of Southern Indiana” events.

You can generally find River City Dawgs on Main Street in Evansville Monday through Thursday, and outside of Franklin Street Tavern Friday and Saturday nights!

Next up is the “Carolina Dawg” with chili, Kent’s signature homemade coleslaw, and spicy brown mustard.





I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that they also serve brats! (Maybe he’ll bring some when he comes back.)

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And Ri Ra Irish Pub is rolling out a brand new menu, see my Live Taste Test:

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be two in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments