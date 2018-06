Home Indiana W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival Underway June 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is celebrating its 28th year. The award-winning festival is one of the largest free blues festivals in the nation.

Thousands of people travel from all over to experience the free music at the outdoor venue on the mighty Ohio River.

It kicked off Wednesday and wraps up Saturday.

