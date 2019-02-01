WBB: Kentucky Wesleyan Wins 12th Game in a Row

WBB: Kentucky Wesleyan Wins 12th Game in a Row

February 1st, 2019 Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

The Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s basketball keeps on rolling.

With a win over Lake Erie, they have now won 12 games in a row and sit all alone in first place in the G-Mac.

The Panther women will play next against Ursline

