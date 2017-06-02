Wayne Parke – June 2nd, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Wayne Parke, Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman, talked about utility costs, and how installing solar panels will increase those rates throughout the southwestern region. This segment aired on Friday, June 2nd.

Current utility cost have become a really big financial problem for our middle to low income citizens.

Do you know that our current electric cost per kw/hr. is the highest in the State? They are 35 % higher than the State average?

Do you know our local Electric Utility Company has just requested another electrical rate increase?

Do you know that part of their rate increase is to install Solar panels to help generate our electricity? Solar, is by far the highest cost method to generate electricity.

Do you know the sun shines less than 50 % of the time in Indiana. What is going to be use to generate electricity the other 50% of the time? Who will pay for this high cost method of electrical generation? The answer is: you.

It is my opinion, our Utility Company is installing Solar Panels to appease the radical environmentalists who want to do away with fossil fuels to generate electricity, because they believe the use of fossil fuels are causing global warming. These radical environmentalist do not appear to be concerned about people struggling every month, to make ends meet after paying their utility bills.

Do you know the heating and cooling of our planet has been going on for thousands of years. Where did coal come from? The answer is from plant growth that did not decay. So our Tristate area was once a hot jungle for thousands of years. This jungle type weather environment happen many times, because there are several different coal seam levels in the same area.

Did you know there is coal today, in very cold places like Alaska? Greenland? Antarctica? These places once were a hot jungle before the earth’s temperature changed.

Where do you think the flat rich farm ground around here came from? The answer is from glaciers that stretched all the way to Canada.

So we know for sure, it has been very hot here for long periods of time, and it has been very cold in our area for long periods.

Building Solar Panels to generate electricity is not a wise thing to do. People cannot afford it, and current global warming beliefs may or may not be really happening—and if it is— it is likely part of a natural environmental cycle that has occurred many times before.

I am Wayne Parke and that is what I have to say.

