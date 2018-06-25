Wayne Parke – June 25th, 2018

Recently, on June 8th and 9th, the Indiana State Republican Party held their Convention in Evansville. This was only the 2nd time in history, the Republican Convention has ever been held outside of Indianapolis. Approximately 1,500 delegates from the 92 counties came to the convention.

How did this happen? Mayor Winnecke with support from his staff took the lead in putting the convention bid package together. Having received the contract to be the host city—then came the real work. A massive coordinated plan had to be developed with such entities as the Mayor’s Office, Ford Center, Convention and Business Bureau, Doubletree Hotel, Tropicana and other hotels. Volunteers had to be assembled to assist to do certain duties and the list goes on.

Besides wanting to favorably impress the delegates, there was a little extra pressure because our own Lt Governor Crouch was going to be here and we wanted to make her proud. It was an excellent opportunity for our City to impress the visitors so they would go back home and say Evansville is a great City.

I am proud to say the convention workers and Evansville residents showed great hospitably to our guest and the convention plan worked extremely well.

It was our chance shine—and boy did we shine . I want to Thank everyone who help in this very successful endeavor. It will pay long-term benefits to our City.

I am Wayne Parke, Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party, and that is what I have to say.

