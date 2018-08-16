Wayne Parke – August 16th, 2018

On August 10, Governor Holcomb release a report detailing 18 additional school safety recommendations— to ensure all Hoosier students have a safe place to learn.

Parents, you need to get involved in reviewing and implementing these additional safety measures at your child’s school.

Work with your local State Legislators, the Vanderburgh School Administration, and the School Board Trustees in reviewing, and implementing these additional safety measures.

This year four of the seven school board member positions are up for election. Please study all the school board candidates and vote for the four best ones.

Remember, school board candidates, are non-partisan political positions. If you vote a Straight Party Ticket, you must go down on the ballot and also vote for the four people you think would make the best School Board Trustees. If you do not do this, you will not have voted for these very important positions.

Please study the candidates for all political positions and vote on November 6 in the General Election. In the May Primary, only 11 % of the eligible voters actually voted—I repeat– only 11%. That is terrible. So let us not allow that to happen again. Be sure you, your family and friends vote November 6th.

I am, Wayne Parke, Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman and that is what I have to say.

