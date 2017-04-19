Wayne Parke – April 19th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Wayne Parke, Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party, talks about the influence and authority of the County Commissioners and how each of their decisions impact our community. This segment aired on Wednesday, April 19th.

The three (3) people who hold the County Commissioners positions have a lot authority /influence over everyone who lives in Vanderburgh County. The Commissioners serve as the executive and legislative body of county government. Stated another way, they are “Mayors of the County” plus they have the authority to pass certain laws related to county business.

Cheryl Musgrave was elected as one of our commissioners. The citizens of Vanderburgh County recently witnessed Cheryl’s very poor line of thinking when she took the lead role in firing the respected Burdette Park Manager. This firing was done at a meeting when one of three commissioners was absent.

The Burdette Park Advisory Board President and everyone else thought the Park Manager was doing a good job. It appears that Cheryl pursued this action against the Burdette Park Manger as a vindictive effort to get back against another political officeholder and to reward another person and his wife to be the new Burdette Park managers—not because the current Park Manger was doing an unacceptable job.

In my judgement, Cheryl Musgrave actions against the Park Manager was wrong, unjustified and not handled in a professional manner. Cheryl has lost her credibility with the other political officeholders and the citizens of Vanderburgh County.

As Party Chairman, the elected leader and spokesman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party, I want it known that Cheryl Musgraves’ action/behavior/views do not represent the views of the Republican Party or our political officeholders.

I believe Cheryl Musgrave should resign from her County Commissioner position. If she resigns, I will call a caucus of the Republican County Precinct Committeemen to hold an election to replace her in this important position.

I am Wayne Parke, Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party, and that is what I have to say.

