Wayne Gretzky to Drop Puck at ECHL All-Star Game

The East Coast Hockey League, home of the Indy Fuel, is banking on a big name to sell out tickets. The great one, Wayne Gretzky, has agreed to drop the puck at the all-star game.

There are just nine weeks before the 2018 ECHL all-star game to be played at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Gretzky had his first professional stint in Indianapolis back in the late 70s. He’ll be dropping the puck at the game in January and make other appearances.

ECHL officials say they’re very optimistic that will help them sell every one of the 6,800 seats.

