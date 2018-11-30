Home Indiana Wayne Estopinal, Founder of Louisville City FC, Passes Away in Plane Crash November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Multiple people were killed in a plane crash the occurred in Southern Indiana on November 30th.

Wayne Estopinal, Founder of Louisville City FC and Ball State University Board of Trustee member, was among those who passed away in the crash.

Ball State University issued the following statement in regards to the passing of Estopinal:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you that R. Wayne Estopinal, a Ball State University Board of Trustee member and a 1979 graduate of our College of Architecture and Planning, has passed away in a plane crash today in southern Indiana. He was an exceptional leader and passionate supporter of the University. As we mourn this loss to our Ball State family, we ask that you keep Wayne’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. As we learn additional information, we will communicate that to you.

Loucity President Brad Estes also offered his condolonces, saying “We at LouCity are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of club founder Wayne Estiponal. We would not be the club we are today without his innovation, leadership, and hard work, and his contributions to the community are something for which we are incredible grateful. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones at this time.”

