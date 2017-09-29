Home Illinois Wayne County Teen Shot After Trying To Spook His Step Mom September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

A Wayne County teen is shot after trying to spook his step mother. Our media partners WFIW report, on September 19th around 8 p.m. a 13-year-old boy was trying to scare his step mom, 33-year-old Jessica Stephenson, by hiding in a bush.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say when he jumped out of the bush, Stephenson, who was carrying a Sig Sauer .380 pistol, got scared and accidentally shot the boy.

The bullet struck the juvenile’s upper right thigh then passed through it and became lodged in his left leg.

The boy was air lifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, and was later released after surgery.

Deputies investigated the incident and concluded that it was an accidental shooting.

Comments

comments