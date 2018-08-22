44News | Evansville, IN

Wayne County Man Sent to Hospital Following Crash

August 22nd, 2018 Illinois

One person is taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash. Wayne County Police responded to a crash on Interstate 64, eastbound, at approximately the 111½ Mile Post at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say 28-year-old Anthony R. Peluso was driving eastbound on Interstate 64 when he left the south side of the roadway, overcorrected and then jackknifed another vehicle.

The vehicle overturned onto the interstate.

An ambulance transported Peluso to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Officials say Peluso was not wearing a seatbelt and failed to use proper lane usage.

