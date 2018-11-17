44News | Evansville, IN

Wayne County Families Horse Shot, Mistaken For Deer

November 17th, 2018 Illinois

A Wayne county family is mourning the shooting death of their six month old horse believed to have been mistaken for a deer.

Our media partner WFIW reports the filly was found in the families pasture Thursday afternoon.

A gunshot wound was discovered at the bottom of the horse’s rib cage, the slug is believed to be the kind used in a shotgun to kill deer.

The Illinois department of natural resources and the Wayne county sheriff’s department are investigating.

