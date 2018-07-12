Home Illinois Wayne County Fair in full swing July 12th, 2018 MacLeod Hageman Illinois

The Wayne County Fair in Illinois has been going strong for a week, and there are still a few more days to get out and enjoy the fun.

Thursday’s big event was the 4-H competition, and children had the chance to show off their animals and all their hard work.

Vendors opened around 5 p.m., and organizers prepared for the Red Head Express concert.

This year, fair organizers tried something new with area congregations.

They worked to attract an even bigger crowd than before by bringing as many people together.

“And, so the churches all went together and bought out the carnival and brought in entertainment, including two different groups. They had a service project. So, that’s what they did, and it was just unbelievable. We had about 5,000 people here on the fairgrounds that night,” Wayne County Fair President, Gary Carter said.

People looking to enjoy the fair will have the chance to enjoy Motocross entertainment Friday night with the demolition derby wrapping up festivities on Saturday.

