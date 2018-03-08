Home Illinois Wayne Co. Republican Party Endorses State Rep. David Reis March 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

The Wayne County Republican Party endorses State Representative David Reis (R-Ste. Marie). Reis says he is honored by the endorsement. He’s running for the 109th District for State Representative.

The Wayne County Republican Central Committee says the decision to endorse Reis was influenced by Reis’ performance as the State Representative.

Reis is a farmer and businessman who lives in Jasper County, Illinois on their family’s fifth-generation farm. The Reis’ have farmed for over 150 years.

Reis is also endorsed by the following organizations:

A.B.A.T.E.

FAMILY-PAC

Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR

Illinois Citizens for Life

Illinois Federation for Right to Life

Illinois State Rifle Association

National Rifle Association (NRA-PVF)

Comments

comments