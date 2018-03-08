Wayne Co. Republican Party Endorses State Rep. David Reis
The Wayne County Republican Party endorses State Representative David Reis (R-Ste. Marie). Reis says he is honored by the endorsement. He’s running for the 109th District for State Representative.
The Wayne County Republican Central Committee says the decision to endorse Reis was influenced by Reis’ performance as the State Representative.
Reis is a farmer and businessman who lives in Jasper County, Illinois on their family’s fifth-generation farm. The Reis’ have farmed for over 150 years.
Reis is also endorsed by the following organizations:
A.B.A.T.E.
FAMILY-PAC
Illinois Chamber of Commerce
Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR
Illinois Citizens for Life
Illinois Federation for Right to Life
Illinois State Rifle Association
National Rifle Association (NRA-PVF)