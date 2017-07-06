Home Illinois Wayne Co. Man Accused of Distributing Bath Salts July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

A Wayne County, Illinois man is behind bars accused of trying to distribute $70,000 worth of bath salts. 51-year-old Craig Fenton, of Bluford, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On Friday, June 30th, several law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into the distribution of a-PVP, or bath salts, in the area.

As a result of this investigation, Fenton was arrested at the Wayne City Post Office.

Authorities found a package that later turned out to be 2.2 pounds of suspected a-PVP with a street value of $70,000.

Fenton is being held in the Wayne County Jail. He was also served a federal warrant for violating his supervised release.

