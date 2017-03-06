Home Indiana Waylon Schenk to be North Posey’s Head Football Coach March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Sports Pinterest

A Princeton football coach is leaving the school for North Posey. Waylon Schenk will be the new North Posey head football coach and Athletic Director. Schenk will replace Paul Rynkiewich, who recently retired as North Posey’s football coach. Schenk released this statement to 44News:

I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m excited to get going down at North Posey and become part of the Viking family. It’s hard to walk away from good friends at Princeton.

Princeton’s Athletic Director Jason Engelbrecht said, “It’s a personal and professional game for him. He’s at that point where he’s ready to take on some new challenges. We hate to lost him, but we look forward to the next chapter. We wish him the best.”

Princeton will be looking for a replacement immediately.

