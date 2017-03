Home Indiana Waylon Schenk Becomes North Posey Athletic Director, Head Football Coach March 8th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

After coaching five seasons at Princeton, Waylon Schenk is officially the North Posey athletic director and head football coach. The school board approved his transition Thursday evening.

Schenk will replace Paul Rynkiewich, who recently retired. Schenk tells 44News it’s an honor to take on these new roles in Poseyville, where he can be closer to family nearby.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments