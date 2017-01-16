Home Indiana Evansville Wayback Burgers Adds Philly Cheesesteak To Menus For A Limited Time January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

One tri-state burger joint is offering a new type of sandwich nationwide for a limited time. Wayback Burger will be adding a classic Philly Cheesesteak at its participating restaurants nationwide. This offer is available from Monday, January 16th through April 16th.

Wayback Burgers is also introducing Old Bay House-Made Chips and STUBBORN SODA Classic Root Beer or Black Cherry flavors. The company encourages its customers to share snaps of their Philly Cheesesteak, Old Bay House-Made Chips and STUBBORN SODA on snapchat and use the hashtag #SteakFace on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

For more information, visit Wayback Burgers.

Comments

comments