Wayback Burger Hosts Local Car Show

Wayback Burgers Evansville, hosting another car show to support a local organization. The restaurant along with Bazinga Charitable Promotions organized the car show.

The show had a $5 dollar entry fee and earnings from Sunday show will go toward the Arc of Evansville. Organizers say trophies and door prizes were handed out at the show. They say supporting organizations like the Arc is important to the community.

Jon Fowler says, “We try to do at least one show a month. We put on 10 to 12. This is our third show that we’ve put on this month. We’ve been staying pretty busy.”

The Arc is an outreach organization that helps individuals with disabilities build relationships and gain independence.

Comments

comments