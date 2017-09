Happening Monday, Wayback Burgers will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. Beginning at 10:30A.M. the restaurant will host the 10TH annual Triple Triple Challenge.

People can sign up to try to be the quickest in the country to eat the Triple Triple Burger. That’s 9 beef patties, 9 slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and the Bun.

The current three time reigning champ, downed the Triple Triple in just 38 seconds.

