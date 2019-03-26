On My Way Pre-K Applications Available for Hoosier Families

The Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning are taking applications for the 2018-2019 On My Way Pre-K Program. On My Way Pre-K is a free early childhood education program offered by the state of Indiana.

To qualify, families must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level. Their child must be four years old on or before August 1st, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020/2021 school year. Parents must be working, going to school, or attending job training.

Families must live in the following counties:

Allen Co.

Jackson Co.

Lake Co.

Marion Co.

Vanderburgh Co.

Bartholomew Co.

DeKalb Co.

Delaware Co.

Elkhart Co.

Floyd Co.

Grant Co.

Harrison Co.

Howard Co.

Kosciusko Co.

Madison Co.

Marshall Co.

Monroe Co.

St. Joseph Co.

Tippecanoe Co.

Vigo Co.

For more information on this program, visit On My Way PreK Income Guidelines. To apply, visit Application for Vanderburgh County.

