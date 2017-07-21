Waterworks Road to Close for EWSU Project

Waterworks Road will be closing next week for an Evansville Water and Sewer Utility project. Traffic will not be allowed to drive on Waterworks Raod from LST Drive to Highway 41, beginning Monday, July 24th. This work is set to last for about two weeks.

A contractor will be taking soil and water samples for an EWSU project.

There will be posted road closed signs at Waterworks Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, and at Waterworks and Highway 41.

The road should reopen on Saturday, August 5th.

