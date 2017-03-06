Home Indiana Evansville Watering Hole on The Water: KC’s Marina Pointe To Open Cinco De Mayo March 6th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

It’s a prime piece of property sitting on Evansville’s riverfront but businesses operating out of this location can’t seem to stay afloat. Marina Pointe has been home to several names over the past decade and will soon be home to KC’s Marina Pointe.

Renovations are already underway, plans include a second outdoor bar, adding games like pool tables and darts and building a new stage to host headlining acts.

Promoters with kc’s say they have looked into why past businesses failed and say they won’t make the same mistakes, “It’s going to be on a totally different level, we’re not going to treat it as a turn-key operation. We’re going to come in and really do a major face life build some new things out here. This is going to be a one of a kind place you would have to probably travel to get the experience and atmosphere this place will have,” said General Manger and promoter Chad Brady.

Managers with KC’s Marina Pointe went before the Evansville Area Plan Commission Monday morning. There are still a few hoops to jump through including Department of Natural Resources signing off on the plans due to the property sitting on a flood plain.

Several bands are already booked for Cinco De Mayo opening weekend. On Friday May 5th Pittsburgh native “Radio Tokyo” will be performing. The Velcro Pygmies take the stage on Saturday and local group Jenny’s Bad Hair Day will wrap up live entertainment on Sunday.

