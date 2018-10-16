Home Indiana Water Valve Breaks Closes Intersection Near Bosse High School October 16th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A water valve break causes part of a major street through Evansville to be shut down.

Evansville crews have been on scene where the break happened near Bosse High School.

Water crews had been working in the area when the valve broke spewing water into the intersection of Washington avenue and Lodge avenue.

Right now several lane restrictions are in place and part of Lodge is closed to traffic.

“Road closed” signs are posted in the intersection warning drivers to avoid the area if possible.

One lane of Washington avenue is open to traffic as crews work to fix the valve.

Businesses on Washington avenue have been dealing with traffic restrictions and crews working on a water main project in the area.

Some businesses are slightly affected by the traffic restriction, but are still open to the public.

“It was coming out of the road,” says Earth Born Studios employee Ivy Fraize.

“They didn’t have it shut down or anything for a while. People were just driving through it, and then probably about an hour or two ago they put all the road cones up and closed the roads.”

There is no water boil advisory for people living near Bosse High School.

Again drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

Asphalt needs to be put down before the lanes are re-opened.

Officials tell us contractors will return to the area tomorrow.

But it could take several hours for the repairs to be completed and all lanes to reopen to traffic.

