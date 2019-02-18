Water Restrictions in Place for Infants

Infants six months and younger are not supposed to drink water in Poseyville. This is because high levels of nitrates were discovered.

“The babies cannot break down that enzyme but I don’t think it hurts you at all on the outside of your body for bathing and washing,” says Poseyville Municipal Utilities customer, Heather Morland.

Even though Poseyville Municipal Utilities is only restricting babies from drinking water, more locals are worried about their loved ones who are more vulnerable to becoming ill.

“They didn’t mention the elderly, but I thought anyone who had a compromised immune system or something like that might have trouble,” says Linda Reising, concerned daughter of a Poseyville Municipal Utilities customer.

Reising’s 88-year-old mother lives in Poseyville. She says she cannot help but be concerned.

“I was so concerned with my mother because she is elderly,” says Reising. “So I said you might want to use bottled water for a while, but she does have a filter in her garage and she has a filter in her refrigerator.”

The town is telling everyone to refrain from boiling, freezing, filtering, and letting drinking water stand because it will not decrease nitrate levels. Boiling water can even cause the nitrates to become more concentrated.

Adults can break down high nitrate levels, but for infants, the water can be deadly and should not be mixed with formula.

“I know that a former student of mine posted on Facebook that she was upset because she does have an infant and she was concerned about the quality of the water,” says Reising.

Water officials say infants are at the greatest risk of getting sick from consuming an excessive amount of nitrates. If a baby consumes too many, it can restrict oxygen from making its way to the bloodstream, turning the baby blue. This could be deadly if left untreated.

Studies show dogs and cats can consume a higher amount of nitrates than some adults, but animal experts still advise pet owners to treat their furry friend as a family member during a nitrate advisory. This means giving your pet properly filtered or bottled water.

Right now, the water is only 0.4 milligrams per liter above the standard nitrate level, but officials say they will continue to monitor those levels.

“As of right now the action that we are taking is contacting our adjacent property owners, educating them about our nitrate levels,” says Jeremy Farrar. “Also we have reached out to a consulting engineer and asked them about either an alternative water source or alternative treatment.”

