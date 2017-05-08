Water Rates Expected To Rise

Mt. Carmel City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to set new water rates and surcharges.

Under the proposal, all metered customers would see an increase of $1 per month for minimum usage. A quarter increase per month would also take effect next April.

If the measure passes, the rate increases would take effect in June.

Officials are also proposing a utility fee for sewer service starting at $5 per month starting in June.

The measure will have a second reading and a vote on May 22.

