Home Indiana Water Rate Increase Requested for Infrastructure Investments September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana American Water has requested a nearly 17% rate increase to help pay for $542 million of infrastructure investments.

The request would increase a residential customer’s bill about $5.60 a month for a customer using 4,000 gallons of water per month by July 2020.

The money for the planned investments will fund upgrades at water treatment facilities in Kokomo, Richmond, and Muncie. Funding would also go towards a new water treatment facility in Noblesville, dealing with nearly 6,700 lead service lines, and building a solar energy project in Newburgh.

The commission previously issued a 2.6% rate increase for water utility in 2015.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which is Indiana’s state consumer advocate, will review the request.

Comments

comments